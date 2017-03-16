The Latest: GOP majority knocks down budget amendments

HELENA, Mont. — The Latest on the House floor debate on the Montana budget (all times local):

10:10 a.m.

It's tough being the minority party in the Montana House of Representatives.

The eight changes that House Democrats attempted to make in the first section of the state budget Thursday were rejected mostly on 59-41 party line votes.

In two cases, a single Republican joined the Democrats in trying to add $674,000 in general fund spending to the section that deals with general government agencies, such as the Department of Administration, Department of Military Affairs and others.

But for the most part, the GOP majority is unified in its opposition as Republicans look to fix a budget shortfall by cutting spending.

House Appropriations Committee Chairwoman Nancy Ballance says the 30 proposed changes by Democrats total more than $200 million in spending, which would blow up the budget.

The debate is expected to continue for most of the day.

____

8 a.m.

Democratic lawmakers will try again to add money for programs in education and health and human services when the full Montana House takes up the budget.

The Republican majority will again resist most, if not all, of their efforts on Thursday.

The House will vote on the $10.2 billion state budget for 2018 and 2019 on Thursday or Friday after nearly three months of committees examining state spending and looking for areas to cut.

The House Republican budget spends $27 million less from the state's general fund than Gov. Steve Bullock proposed in his plan. Democrats say vital programs are contained within those reductions.