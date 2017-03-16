The Latest: Police identify dead mother of left-alone child

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. — The Latest on a 3-year-old Connecticut girl who lived with her dead mother for days before the body was discovered. (all times local):

3:10 p.m.

Police have identified a Connecticut woman who was dead for days while her 3-year-old daughter was alone and survived on cereal inside their home.

Authorities said Thursday that the woman was 37-year-old Twanna Toler. Her body was discovered Monday in a bedroom of her East Hartford apartment when a social worker went to check on the child because she missed day care.

Police say the girl was dehydrated but healthy. She was taken to a hospital. It's not clear who has custody of her now.

Police say the toddler was alone for several days, but it's not clear exactly how long.

Authorities are awaiting autopsy results. Investigators found no evidence of a crime or break-in.

Court records show Toler had a criminal record including narcotics possession, assault and larceny.

8:05 a.m.

Authorities in Connecticut say a 3-year-old girl was found living alone with her dead mother and with nothing to eat but cereal for several days in an apartment.

Police said Wednesday the 37-year-old woman's body was discovered Monday in the bedroom of an East Hartford apartment when a social worker went to check on the child, who had missed day care.

Lt. Joshua Litwin says the girl survived by eating cereal spilled on the floor. Police don't know how long the child had been living alone but say it was "definitely more than a couple of days." Investigators found no evidence of a crime.

Litwin says the girl was dehydrated but healthy. She was hospitalized.