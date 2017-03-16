The Latest: Sheriff's deputy survives shooting; 1 arrested

HESPERIA, Calif. — The Latest on the shooting of a San Bernardino County sheriff's deputy (all times local):

5 p.m.

Authorities have arrested a man they believe shot a San Bernardino County sheriff's deputy whose body armour may have saved his life.

The Sheriff's Department announced the arrest Thursday but gave no further details.

The deputy was shot around 12:30 a.m. Thursday, an hour after the beating and robbery of a Chevron station clerk in Hesperia.

Authorities say the deputy was investigating near the station when he spotted a car matching that of the robbery suspect.

A confrontation and shootout followed. The deputy was shot in the chest and his patrol car was riddled.

Sheriff's spokeswoman Jodi Miller tells the Los Angeles Times that the deputy chased the driver for a couple of miles before calling for medical aid.