Top EU official to Balkan leaders: Embrace European future

SARAJEVO, Bosnia — The European Union's enlargement commissioner has urged Balkan leaders to stop stoking regional tensions and fully embrace their European future.

Johannes Hahn addressed the prime ministers of Albania, Bosnia, Kosovo, Montenegro, Macedonia and Serbia in Sarajevo on Thursday.

Hahn says the EU understands it's in its "hard-headed self-interest" to promote the troubled region's future within the bloc when U.S policy for that part of the world is unclear and there are "unprecedented levels of involvement from further east" — an apparent reference to Russian meddling in the Balkans.