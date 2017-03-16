Tourists evacuated from cable car on Canary Islands volcano

MADRID — Three helicopters have assisted more than 100 tourists who spent the night at high altitude after they were rescued from a malfunctioning cable car in Spain's Canary Islands.

Most tourists had been airlifted by midday while a small group was walking down from the Teide volcano on Tenerife accompanied by rescue workers, said Lourdes Jorge, a spokeswoman with the regional emergency service. She said no injuries had been reported.

The volcano's cable car operator said that a security lock was triggered automatically for unknown reasons on Wednesday, leaving more than 250 people trapped in two cabins.