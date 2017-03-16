Trafficker says he met with the Honduran president's brother

NEW YORK — A convicted drug trafficker has testified in a New York courtroom he met with the brother of current Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez to get the Central American country's government to pay its debts with a company that the trafficker's cartel also used to launder money.

Devis Leonel Rivera Maradiaga, ex-leader of the cartel known the Cachiros, testified Thursday about Antonio "Tony" Hernandez in a pre-sentencing hearing for the son of retired Honduran President Porfirio Lobo Sosa. Fabio Lobo — the son — has pleaded guilty to cocaine smuggling.

Rivera Maradiaga testified earlier he bribed both Lobos.

Honduras' government did not immediately respond to the latest allegation.