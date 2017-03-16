Troopers charge 2 women in fight over shovelled parking spot
A
A
Share via Email
ASHLAND, Pa. — State troopers have charged two Pennsylvania women with disorderly conduct for a hair-pulling fight that erupted over a newly
Troopers in Schuylkill (SKOOL'-kil) County say a 23-year-old woman claimed she
Police say the women argued about the parking space before pushing and punching one another, and then pulling each other's hair.
Both have been charged with disorderly conduct.
The citations are being mailed to the women.