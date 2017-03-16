Trump adviser Roger Stone involved in hit-and-run

WASHINGTON — Longtime Trump adviser Roger Stone says a car he was riding in this week in Florida was struck by a hit-and-run driver.

In a statement to The Associated Press, Stone described the incident as "suspicious," coming as he is under scrutiny for his communication with the Russian-linked hacker Guccifer 2.0.

Stone tweeted that he was uninjured in the crash except for blurry vision in his right eye.

Stone says the car he was riding in was "T-boned" by a large, grey four-door car with a tinted windshield.