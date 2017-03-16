Trump budget calls for border wall, border prosecutions

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump's budget proposals on immigration enforcement read like a wish list for his most ardent supporters.

The budget requests for the Homeland Security and Justice departments call for billions of dollars for some of Trump's most high-profile and contentious campaign promises, including a $2.6 billion down payment for a border wall he insisted Mexico would pay for.

Trump plans to cut the overall Justice Department budget by more than $1 million but is still asking for hundreds of millions of dollars to hire 60 federal prosecutors and 40 deputy U.S. Marshals for border cases.