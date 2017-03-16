UK authorities seek owner of gold trove stashed inside piano

LONDON — British officials are trying to trace the owner of a trove of gold coins worth a "life-changing" amount of money found stashed inside a piano.

A coroner investigating the find on Thursday urged anyone with information to come forward.

When the piano's owners took it to be tuned last year, it was found to contain a hoard of gold sovereigns minted between the mid-19th and early 20th centuries.

Investigators have determined that the piano was built in London in 1906 and are seeking information on its ownership before 1983.

Anyone wanting to make a claim has until April 20, when coroner John Ellery will conclude his inquest.