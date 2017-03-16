UN says half the people in Central African Republic need aid
A
A
Share via Email
DAKAR, Senegal — The United Nations says half of the population in Central African Republic is in need of humanitarian assistance after an increase in violence since September has displaced more than 400,000 people.
The U.N. humanitarian office said Thursday that funding has been low, with only 5
The U.N. says the low funding means humanitarian agencies, which manage 56
Violence continues in parts of Central African Republic, which descended into fighting between Christians and Muslims in 2013. The country held successful democratic elections last year, though many remote areas remain outside the government's control.