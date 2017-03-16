UN says half the people in Central African Republic need aid

DAKAR, Senegal — The United Nations says half of the population in Central African Republic is in need of humanitarian assistance after an increase in violence since September has displaced more than 400,000 people.

The U.N. humanitarian office said Thursday that funding has been low, with only 5 per cent of the nearly $400 million requested met so far this year. It says people in need have received half-rations of food.

The U.N. says the low funding means humanitarian agencies, which manage 56 per cent of the country's health infrastructure, are reviewing their presence there.