United Arab Emirates leader returns from private trip abroad

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — The leader of the United Arab Emirates has returned from a trip abroad.

The state-run WAM news agency reports that Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan returned Wednesday after a two-week private trip. It did not elaborate.

Sheikh Khalifa was born in 1948 and became president after his father, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, died in 2004. He is also the ruler of Abu Dhabi, the oil-rich capital of the seven UAE sheikhdoms.

Sheikh Khalifa suffered a stroke on Jan. 24, 2014, and underwent emergency surgery. He has rarely been seen in public since.

The sheikh went abroad for several months last year and made a weeklong trip abroad in January.