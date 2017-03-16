Woman ordered to stand trial in Kansas slaying, abduction

WICHITA, Kan. — A Mexican national charged with killing a Kansas mother and kidnapping the victim's newborn daughter has been ordered to stand trial.

The Wichita Eagle (http://bit.ly/2mNLnRj ) reports that a Sedgwick County judge heard two hours of testimony Thursday before ordering 34-year-old Yesenia Sesmas to go on trial. She's charged with first-degree murder, kidnapping and aggravated interference with parental custody.

Prosecutors allege Sesmas fatally shot 27-year-old Laura Abarca of Wichita in November and abducted Abarca's 6-day-old newborn.

Sesmas and the baby were found two days later at a Dallas home. The child was not injured and was returned to relatives in Wichita.

The judge entered a plea of not guilty on Sesmas' behalf Thursday.

