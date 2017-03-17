2 backcountry skiers killed in Italian Alps
MILAN — Italy's alpine rescue corps says two backcountry skiers died in an avalanche near the Swiss border, while a third skier survived unharmed.
Spokesman Walter Milan says the three skiers were on a mountain above the village of Lanzada, 150
One skier escaped unharmed, while the other two, ages 43 and 53, were carried down a jagged, rocky slope. Three helicopters responded to the emergency.
Nearly 30 skiers have been killed in the Italian Alps this season, a significant increase over last year. Walter said an icy under-layer has elevated the avalanche risk, making even minor accumulations unstable.