4 accused in killing of Suu Kyi adviser appear in court

YANGON, Myanmar — Four men accused of involvement in the murder of a top legal adviser to Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi's ruling party have appeared in a Yangon court to hear the charges against them.

The alleged hired gunman, Kyi Lin, and three accused plotters were read the murder charge against them Friday for the January shooting of lawyer Ko Ni. A fifth suspect is on the run.

Ko Ni was noted for advising Suu Kyi and her National League for Democracy in her battle to limit the military's power in government. Three of the suspects are former army officers, fueling speculation the military was involved with the crime — an accusation it denies.