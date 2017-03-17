AP Interview: Austrian minister says less is more for EU

VIENNA — Austria's foreign minister suggests that less is more when it comes to the European Union.

Sebastian Kurz tells The Associated Press in an interview that the EU needs to "focus on the big questions," such as secure borders, common defence and security, while letting members deal with less elemental issues.

Austria will assume the EU's presidency next year.

Kurz says most bloc members agree in the wake of the large influx of migrants Europe saw in 2015 and 2016 that strong controls on EU external borders are imperative.

He said Friday that a willingness to send migrants who enter the continent illegally to centres outside Europe must be part of a common immigration strategy.