Danes ok to extradite woman in S Korea investigation

COPENHAGEN — A top Danish prosecutor says the daughter of the former confidante of South Korea's ousted president can be extradited for prosecution there.

Deputy Director Mohammad Ahsa says Chung Yoo-ra is wanted as part of a corruption investigation at home, and the extradition request has been reviewed thoroughly and all conditions have been met.

Ahsa added Friday that Chung, who was arrested in Aalborg, northern Denmark, on Jan. 1 on an international warrant, has three days to decide whether she will bring the decision before the Danish courts.

She is the daughter of Choi Soon-sil, jailed in South Korea on suspicion of bribery and receiving favours from companies in return for manipulating government affairs.