Erdogan urges Turks in Europe to have 5 children

ANKARA, Turkey — Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has called on Turks living in Europe to have at least five children, saying it would be the best response to Europe's "injustices."

Erdogan made the comments Friday while campaigning in the city of Eskisehir for a referendum that would usher in a presidential system and enhance his powers.

The Turkish leader has unleashed scathing rhetoric toward European nations — especially the Netherlands — after Turkish ministers were prevented from carrying out campaign meetings there.