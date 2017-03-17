Firefighter killed on way to hoverboard-linked fire honoured

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A Pennsylvania firefighter who died in a traffic accident on the way to a deadly house fire that authorities are blaming on an exploding hoverboard is being honoured .

Firefighters are gathering Friday to honour Harrisburg Fire Bureau Lt. Dennis DeVoe, who was headed to the fire March 10 when authorities say his vehicle was struck by an intoxicated motorist.

Two children died of injuries they sustained in the Harrisburg fire.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is working with fire officials to try to figure out if the hoverboard's make and model is one of the hundreds of thousands the agency has recalled due to fire hazards.