Former Michigan player Lewis charged with domestic violence

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Former Michigan cornerback and NFL prospect Jourdan Lewis has been charged with misdemeanour domestic violence after authorities say he assaulted his girlfriend.

Lewis was arraigned Thursday in 15th District Court in Ann Arbor, where a plea of not guilty was entered on his behalf. Lewis' lawyer John Shea told the court that the 21-year-old man has denied the assault allegations in interviews with police.

The charge is punishable by up to 93 days in jail and a $500 fine. He was freed without bond and is scheduled back in court April 12.