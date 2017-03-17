Former Michigan player Lewis charged with domestic violence
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Former Michigan cornerback and NFL prospect Jourdan Lewis has been charged with
Lewis was arraigned Thursday in 15th District Court in Ann Arbor, where a plea of not guilty was entered on his behalf. Lewis' lawyer John Shea told the court that the 21-year-old man has denied the assault allegations in interviews with police.
The charge is punishable by up to 93 days in jail and a $500 fine. He was freed without bond and is scheduled back in court April 12.
Lewis is accused of assaulting his girlfriend at his Ann Arbor apartment. Police responded about 1 a.m. Wednesday and the woman told officers there was a physical altercation.