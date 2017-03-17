News / World

French school shooting: 2 friends of the suspect arrested

Two High school students hug each other as they climb the steps leading to the Alexis de Tocqueville school in Grasse, southern France, the day after a 16-year-old student opened fire, wounding three other students and the principal, Friday, March 17, 2017. A 16-year-old student who had troubled relations with his peers opened fire at a high school in southern France on Thursday, wounding three other students and the principal who tried to intervene, officials said. (AP Photo/Claude Paris)

Two High school students hug each other as they climb the steps leading to the Alexis de Tocqueville school in Grasse, southern France, the day after a 16-year-old student opened fire, wounding three other students and the principal, Friday, March 17, 2017. A 16-year-old student who had troubled relations with his peers opened fire at a high school in southern France on Thursday, wounding three other students and the principal who tried to intervene, officials said. (AP Photo/Claude Paris)

PARIS — A local police official says investigators were interviewing two friends of the 16-year-old student who shot at three students and the principal at a high school in the southern French town of Grasse.

One young man was arrested overnight and his twin brother was arrested Friday. Both were said to be close to the suspect, the official said.

The official spoke anonymously because he was not allowed to provide information on an ongoing investigation.

Grasse prosecutor Fabienne Atzori said Thursday the motivation of the suspect stemmed from bad relations with his peers and there was no reason to suspect the shootings were terrorism-related.

Students on Friday went back to school, where psychological support was being offered.

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Most Popular