Group's history kiosks to tout tourism in 7 upstate NY towns

WHITEHALL, N.Y. — A group that promotes tourism in northeastern New York is launching an initiative to highlight Revolutionary War history in seven upstate communities.

The Post-Star of Glens Falls reports (http://bit.ly/2n30l89) Lakes to Locks Passage says it will establish information kiosks in Peru, Ticonderoga, Putnam, Whitehall, Kingsbury, Fort Miller and Schuylerville. The "Turning Point Trail" kiosks will be located along the Plattsburgh-to-Saratoga path the British army took during the 1777 campaign that ended with the American victory at Saratoga.

The defeat of the redcoats after two Saratoga battles is considered by many historians to be the turning point of the American Revolution.