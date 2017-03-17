Hiker on snowshoe outing found dead on Maine mountain trail

ROME, Maine — Authorities say a man who planned an afternoon of snowshoeing to the summit of a mountain in Maine has been found dead along a hiking trial.

Rescuers found the 57-year-old man from Mount Vernon, Maine, just after 9 p.m. Thursday. He was last seen at about 1 p.m., when he left a parking area for his hike on Round Top Mountain in Rome.

Game wardens say it appears the cause of death may be exposure. The medical examiner's office has been contacted.