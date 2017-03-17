House passes bill to help VA fill critical job openings

WASHINGTON — The House has unanimously passed legislation designed to speed up the hiring of doctors and nurses at the Department of Veterans Affairs. The vote was 412-0.

The department has tens of thousands of open positions. The bill requires the VA's secretary to create a database of openings critical to the agency's mission. It also creates opportunities for career training and advancement for current employees. For example, the bill would create a fellowship program to place VA employees in private sector positions for one year to learn skills they can use at the VA.