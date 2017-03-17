Iranians to resume hajj in Saudi Arabia after 2016 boycott

TEHRAN, Iran — Iran says it has reached an agreement with Saudi Arabia for 85,000 Iranian pilgrims to attend the hajj after Tehran boycotted last year's annual Muslim pilgrimage.

The official IRNA news agency said Friday that the agreement was reached between an Iranian delegation and Saudi officials.

Iran boycotted last year's hajj after a stampede and crush of pilgrims in 2015 killed at least 2,426 people. Iran had the highest death toll of any country, with 464 killed.