Judge nixes special prosecutor in Christie bridge complaint

HACKENSACK, N.J. — For the third time, a judge in New Jersey has ruled a special prosecutor won't be appointed to oversee a criminal complaint against Republican Gov. Chris Christie over the George Washington Bridge lane-closing scandal.

Friday's decision dealt a defeat to the criminal misconduct complaint filed last fall by former firefighter William Brennan.

His complaint alleged Christie failed to act to stop a political retaliation plot against a Democratic mayor who didn't endorse him.

Three ex-Christie allies have been convicted or pleaded guilty in the plot.

State Superior Court Judge Bonnie Mizdol and a municipal court judge have also denied Brennan's request.