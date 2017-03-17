Kremlin says Ukraine cuts off rebel east with its own hands

MOSCOW — The Kremlin says that Ukraine is ruining its own territorial integrity with a blockade of rebel regions in the east.

Russian President Vladimir Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Friday that Moscow is watching with concern Ukraine "resolutely and consistently repudiating its own regions, condemning millions to living without social security, banking, medical and legal services." He wouldn't say if Moscow could consider incorporating the regions into Russia, like it did with Ukraine's Crimean Peninsula in March 2014.