Man gets 25 years for shooting 2 cops in Ferguson protest

ST. LOUIS — A man convicted of shooting two police officers during a 2015 protest in Ferguson, Missouri, has been sentenced to 25 years in prison.

Jeffrey Williams was found guilty in December of first-degree assault and other crimes in the March 12, 2015, shooting. A St. Louis County judge sentenced Williams on Friday.

St. Louis County officer Scott Brown was shot in the shoulder. Officer Cameron McKay, of Webster Groves, Missouri, was struck in the cheek. Both survived, but McKay has not returned to duty.

The shooting occurred during one of many protests in the months following the fatal police shooting of 18-year-old Michael Brown in August 2014.