Man shot to death in standoff with North Carolina police

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — Police in North Carolina say officers shot and killed a man who pointed a gun at them after barricading himself in an apartment for eight hours.

News outlets quote Capt. Darry Whitaker as saying officers did everything they could to end the standoff peacefully before shots were fired about 6 p.m. Thursday.

Police said in a news release that 32-year-old Patrick Earl Gatson of Fayetteville died in a hospital several hours after the shooting.

Interim Police Chief Anthony Kelly said three officers are on administrative duties pending an investigation.

Gatson was black. Kelly said the officers involved were Asian, Indian and white.