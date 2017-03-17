Rockaway bridges to transition to cashless tolling April 30

ALBANY, N.Y. — Cash will no longer be accepted on Rockaway bridges when the tolls transition to E-ZPass-only charges next month.

Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Thursday that the Marine Parkway-Gil Hodges Memorial Bridge and Cross Bay Veterans Memorial Bridge in Queens will begin cashless tolling April 30.

Sensors suspended over the highway will read E-ZPass tags and take license plate images. Vehicles with E-ZPass tags will be automatically charged and vehicles without E-ZPass have their license plate recorded with a bill mailed to the registered owner of the vehicle.

Cuomo says the cashless tolling will reduce congestion and improve travel time at the crossings before summer travel season begins.