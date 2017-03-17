Saudi king postpones visit to the Maldives over swine flu

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka — The Maldives' government says Saudi Arabia's king has postponed an official visit because of the spread of swine flu in the archipelago nation.

King Salman was scheduled to visit the Maldives on Saturday. The president's office quoted Foreign Minister Mohamed Asim as saying that a new date will be decided later.

According to health ministry statistics, 105 people have tested positive for the H1H1 virus, or swine flu, since January and two have died in the small country of 340,000 people.