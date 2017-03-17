Sheriff: Florida deputy fatally shoots bipolar man

DELTONA, Fla. — Sheriff's officials say deputies in central Florida fatally shot a 58-year-old man who was suffering from mental problems.

Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood says deputies responding to a 911 call Thursday learned that the man was bipolar and doctors had been weaning him off some of his medications. Chitwood says the man "had been supplementing by drinking."

Deputies tried to speak to the man through a partially open door, but Chitwood says he screamed at them to leave.

They tried to negotiate with him, but the man pointed a shotgun at the deputies.

The Daytona Beach News-Journal (http://bit.ly/2nyLqR0 ) reports a deputy fired at the man, who died at the scene.

The deputy is on paid leave, pending an internal investigation.