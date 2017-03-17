Son of Mexican drug lord escapes from prison

MEXICO CITY — Mexican authorities say the son of a top Sinaloa cartel leader has escaped from prison along with four other drug suspects.

Juan Jose Esparragoza Monzon is the son of Juan Jose Esparragoza Moreno, alias "El Azul."

The father is a top leader of the Sinaloa gang along with Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman and Ismael "El Mayo" Zambada.

The son was arrested in January and is suspected of running a drug distribution network and managing cartel finances.

The assistant secretary of public safety in northern Sinaloa state said late Thursday the inmates fled during a visiting day.

Cristobal Castaneda said state authorities had wanted to transfer all five to federal prisons, but that the suspects had won court injunctions against transfers.