Suspect explodes bomb, dies in Bangladesh security camp

NEW DELHI — An official says a suspected militant has died after he exploded a bomb he was carrying inside a security agency's camp in the Bangladesh capital.

Rapid Action Battalion spokesman Mufti Mahmud Khan says the explosion happened Friday when security officials challenged the man as he entered the makeshift camp in Ashkona area, opposite Dhaka's international airport.

The suspect died at the scene. It was not immediately known whether the blast caused any other deaths or injuries.