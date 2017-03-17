The Latest: Federal cyanide trap hurts Idaho boy, kills dog

POCATELLO, Idaho — The Latest on Idaho boy injured by federal cyanide trap (all times local):

12:25 p.m.

Federal authorities are confirming that a cyanide trap intended to kill coyotes in eastern Idaho instead killed a dog in an incident the local sheriff also says injured a 14-year-old boy.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture in a statement Friday confirms that workers placed the device that activated Thursday and resulted in the death of a 3-year-old Lab named Casey.

Bannock County Sheriff Lorin Nielsen says the boy was taken to a hospital to be tested for cyanide poisoning but was not seriously injured and was released.

The federal agency says it has removed from the area other cyanide devices called M-44s that are spring-activated and shoot poison into an animal's mouth.

Capt. Dan Argyle said the device that activated was about 500 yards from the boy's home near Pocatello.

