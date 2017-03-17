The Latest: Fire destroys building under construction

RALEIGH, N.C. — The Latest on apartment building fire in Raleigh, North Carolina (all times local):

7:40 a.m.

A fire that destroyed an apartment building under construction in downtown Raleigh, North Carolina, also damaged about 10 other nearby buildings, five of them severely.

Area news outlets reported one firefighter was hurt by shattered glass, but no other injuries have been reported in the blaze that started about 10 p.m. Thursday. The fire was under control about three hours later, but firefighters continued to work Friday morning on hot spots.

Several hundred people in the downtown area lost power during the blaze, which toppled a construction crane at the building.

About 130 firefighters worked to extinguish the flames. A number of streets in the area were still closed Friday morning. Investigators have not yet been able to get into the wreckage to try to determine the cause of the blaze.

1:50 a.m.

Firefighters are battling a five-alarm fire that is burning in a downtown Raleigh, North Carolina, apartment building and surrounding structures.

Media outlets report the fire was reported shortly after 10 p.m. Thursday. Fire was consuming an apartment building under construction.

Raleigh fire officials say the fire spread to nearby buildings. No injuries are yet reported and there are no indications that anyone is trapped inside any of the affected buildings.

Eyewitness Pedro Tapia tells the News and Observer of Raleigh that the flames caused a construction crane to fall.

The Red Cross is mobilizing volunteers to assist those who have been displaced by the fire.