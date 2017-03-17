The Latest: Trump meets Merkel for talks on thorny issues

WASHINGTON — The Latest on President Donald Trump's meeting with German Chancellor Angela Merkel (all times local):

12:25 p.m.

President Donald Trump says he is discussing a myriad of topics with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, a key European leader he harshly criticized for opening the door to refugees from Syria.

The two leaders posed for photographers in the Oval Office before a one-on-one meeting. Trump joked: "send a good picture back to Germany, please."

They are expected to discuss strengthening NATO, fighting the Islamic State group and resolving Ukraine's conflict — all matters that require close co-operation between the U.S. and Germany.

A joint news conference will be held in the afternoon.

___

11:45 a.m.

President Donald Trump has welcomed German Chancellor Angela Merkel to the White House.

Merkel arrived Friday morning for a series of meetings with Trump. The itinerary includes discussions on strengthening NATO, fighting the Islamic State group and resolving Ukraine's conflict.

Trump spent much of 2016 bashing the chancellor, accusing her of "ruining" Germany for allowing an influx of refugees from Syria.