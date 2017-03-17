The Latest: UN says 31 migrants killed in attack off Yemen

GENEVA — The Latest on the conflict in Yemen and the attack that hit a vessel with Somali migrants off the Arab country's Red Sea coast, killing at least 31 people (all times local):

11:55 a.m.

A U.N. agency says at least 31 people have been killed in attack on a boat carrying Somali migrants off Yemen's Red Sea coast.

The International Organization for Migration's spokesman, Joel Millman, says the agency has learned that at least 80 survivors were taken to hospitals.

A rebel-run news agency in Yemen said earlier Friday that an airstrike in the Red Sea near a key strait of Bab al-Mandab in the Red Sea hit a boat carrying Somali refugees, killing and wounding dozens.

Millman told a U.N. news briefing in Geneva that he was unable to confirm news reports indicating that an Apache helicopter strike was responsible for the attack, which he said happened late on Thursday.

He says: "Our confirmation is that there are dozens of deaths and many dozens of survivors brought to hospitals."

___

11:25 a.m.

A rebel-run news agency in Yemen says an airstrike in the Red Sea near a key strait has hit a boat carrying Somali refugees, killing and wounding dozens.

The SABA agency, controlled by the Shiite Houthi rebels, says Friday's airstrikes took place off the coast of Hodeida province, close to Bab al-Mandab Strait.

The report says women and children are among the dead. SABA didn't say who carried out the strike. Its report couldn't immediately be confirmed.

The coastal Hodeida province has been under heavy airstrikes over the past two years since an air campaign by a Saudi-led coalition joined the conflict in support of Yemen's internationally-recognized government.