Trump's high court pick is harsh critic of assisted suicide

FILE - In this Feb. 14, 2017 file photo, Supreme Court Justice nominee Neil Gorsuch is seen on Capitol Hill in Washington. When Democrats question Gorsuch at his Senate confirmation hearing next week, they‚Äôll probably ask a lot about something called ‚ÄúChevron deference.‚Äù For the record, it is not about letting someone ahead of you in line at the gas station. But it is a legal concept Gorsuch has addressed as a judge on the 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Denver since 2006. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

NEW YORK — Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch makes it clear in a book and other writings that he is not a fan of assisted suicide and euthanasia.

His reasoning stems from his investigation of the subject stretching from ancient Greece to modern times.

His book titled, "The Future of Assisted Suicide and Euthanasia," was published in 2006. In it, he concludes that "the intentional taking of human life by private persons is always wrong."

Gorsuch was appointed to the Denver federal appeals court the same year. He has never ruled on an assisted suicide case. The Senate Judiciary Committee is to take up his nomination on Monday.

Derek Humphry, the bestselling author of "Final Exit," says he's not alarmed by Gorsuch's nomination at a time when the right-to-die movement is gathering momentum.

