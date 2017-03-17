Trump's high court pick is harsh critic of assisted suicide

NEW YORK — Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch makes it clear in a book and other writings that he is not a fan of assisted suicide and euthanasia.

His reasoning stems from his investigation of the subject stretching from ancient Greece to modern times.

His book titled, "The Future of Assisted Suicide and Euthanasia," was published in 2006. In it, he concludes that "the intentional taking of human life by private persons is always wrong."

Gorsuch was appointed to the Denver federal appeals court the same year. He has never ruled on an assisted suicide case. The Senate Judiciary Committee is to take up his nomination on Monday.