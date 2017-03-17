Turkey raps Germany over request for journalist's release

ANKARA, Turkey — Turkey's Justice Minister Bekir Bozdag says his German counterpart has requested the release of German daily Die Welt's jailed correspondent and described the demand as "unacceptable."

Bozdag said Friday that Heiko Maas' request amounted to a demand for the Turkish government to intervene in the judiciary.

He added: "No offence , but it is beyond question that the Turkish judiciary is fairer, more independent and more impartial than Germany's."