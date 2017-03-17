News / World

US woman in Bali 'suitcase murder' gives up custody of baby

Heather Mack, an American woman convicted in her mother's death on the resort island of Bali, holds her two-year-old daughter Stella Schaefer, before handing her over to Australian Balinese woman Oshar Putu Melody Suartama who will take care of her baby until Mack is released, at Kerobokan Prison in Bali, Indonesia, Friday, March 17, 2017. Under Indonesian law, Mack has been allowed to live with her daughter at her prison's cell until Schaefer reaches the maximum age of two-year-old. (AP Photo)

Heather Mack, an American woman convicted in her mother's death on the resort island of Bali, holds her two-year-old daughter Stella Schaefer, before handing her over to Australian Balinese woman Oshar Putu Melody Suartama who will take care of her baby until Mack is released, at Kerobokan Prison in Bali, Indonesia, Friday, March 17, 2017. Under Indonesian law, Mack has been allowed to live with her daughter at her prison's cell until Schaefer reaches the maximum age of two-year-old. (AP Photo)

BALI, Indonesia — An American woman convicted in her mother's "suitcase murder" in Indonesia has given custody of her young daughter to an Australian woman until her release from prison.

Heather Mack broke down in tears as she gave 2-year-old Stella Schaefer to Oshar Putu Melody Suartama on Friday at Bali's Kerobokan prison.

The baby girl was born shortly before her parents were convicted in the 2015 killing of Mack's mother, Sheila von Wiese-Mack. Under Indonesian law, the baby was allowed to live with her mother in her prison cell until she turned 2 years old.

Prison chief Tony Nainggolan said the girl's development will be supervised by government social workers. Mack is serving a 10-year sentence for assisting in her mother's murder, in which the body was stuffed in a suitcase.

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Most Popular