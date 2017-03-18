Ethiopia to turn site of deadly landfill collapse into park

ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia — Ethiopia says it will turn the landfill where 113 people were killed in a garbage collapse into a park and green space.

Government spokesman Negeri Lencho on Saturday said survivors of the disaster will no longer live there.

Hundreds of people had been thought to be living or working at the Koshe landfill where the collapse occurred March 11 on the outskirts of the capital, Addis Ababa. Most of the victims were women and children.

City officials have said people who had been living at the landfill have been relocated into temporary housing.