Far-left presidential candidate Melenchon holds Paris rally

PARIS — Far-left French presidential candidate Jean-Luc Melenchon is gathering tens of thousands of supporters in Paris at a rally calling for deep reforms in the French constitution.

Melenchon, who wants to shorten France's 35-hour workweek, leave NATO, block free-trade deals and stop using nuclear energy, has pledged to summon a constituent assembly if he wins the election.

The 65-year-old, a former Socialist who served as minister under several French governments, often depicts himself as the candidate of the people. He promises to get rid of what he calls the "presidential monarchy" and give more power to parliament.