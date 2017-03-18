Funeral set for slain NYC medic; charity gives $100K to kin

NEW YORK — Funeral plans have been scheduled for a New York fire department medic run over by a stolen ambulance, and a foundation that honours first responders is giving $100,000 to her family.

The fire department on Saturday announced funeral arrangements for emergency medical technician Yadira Arroyo.

Her wake will be from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday and Friday at the Joseph A. Lucchese Funeral Home. Her funeral is scheduled for 11 a.m. March 25 at St. Nicholas of Tolentine Roman Catholic Church. Both are in the Bronx.

Meanwhile, the Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation announced its donation at Arroyo's stationhouse.