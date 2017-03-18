Man carrying explosives killed at checkpoint in Bangladesh

NEW DELHI — Security officials say a man carrying explosives was fired on and killed when he tried to cross a checkpoint run by an elite anti-crime force in Bangladesh's capital.

In a text message to media, the Rapid Action Battalion said the security officers opened fire as the man tried to penetrate the checkpoint with "a motorbike and explosives" early Saturday.

The agency's operational official A.S.M. Sakhawat Hossain told reporters that officers found the explosives in a bag the man was carrying.

The man's identity was not immediately clear.

On Friday, a suspected militant died when he exploded a bomb at the camp where the agency's future headquarters is under construction.