Police: Man fatally shot wife in grocery store parking lot

AUBURN, Ga. — Police are investigating a fatal shooting outside a grocery store in a suburb northeast of Atlanta.

WSB-TV (http://2wsb.tv/2mEw1Nx ) reports Barrow County Sheriff Jud Smith says the shooting happened Saturday around 5:20 p.m. in the parking lot of an Ingles grocery store in Auburn.

According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, a 911 call came from the store about a domestic disturbance.

Officers arrived to find 51-year-old Dorothy Russell of Statham, Georgia, shot to death in a car.

Police say Russell was fatally shot by her husband, 50-year-old Darrin Russell.

The GBI says Russell fled in a Mercedes, but was caught 45 minutes later.

Russell has been charged with one count of murder. He's being held in the Barrow County jail.