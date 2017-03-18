Reaction to the death of rock 'n' roll legend Chuck Berry at age 90:

"Chuck Berry was rock's greatest practitioner, guitarist, and the greatest pure rock 'n' roll writer who ever lived." — Rock legend Bruce Springsteen, via Twitter

"I am so sad to hear about Chuck Berry passing - a big inspiration! He will be missed by everyone who loves Rock 'n Roll. Love & Mercy" — Rock legend Brian Wilson of The Beach Boys, via Twitter

"Just let me hear some of that rock 'n' roll music any old way you use it I am playing I'm talking about you. God bless Chuck Berry Chuck" — Ringo Starr of the Beatles, via Twitter

"Chuck Berry was a rock and roll original. A gifted guitar player, an amazing live performer, and a skilled songwriter whose music and lyrics captured the essence of 1950s teenage life. It's fitting that he was the first person inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, as he influenced everyone who has picked up a guitar after him. Today, we celebrate his life. Hail Hail, Chuck Berry." — Rock and Roll of Hall of Fame and Museum, in a statement

"Your music rocketed on Earth. Then it went interstellar aboard @NASAVoyager. #JohnnyBGoode #RIP, Chuck Berry." — Astronaut Scott Kelly, via Twitter

"Heart broken to hear of the passing of Chuck Berry. He was undisputedly the king. A moment of. instagram.com/p/BRzBlKTBSu0/" — Rocker Slash, via Twitter

"Hail Hail Chuck Berry!!! None of us would have been here without you. Rock on brother! instagram.com/p/BRzBbf0Fo5c/" — Rocker Lennie Kravitz, via Twitter

"RIP Chuck Berry. Without him Rock n Roll wouldn't be what it came to be. instagram.com/p/BRzA-bpDNY7/" — Rocker Nikki Sixx of Mötley Crue, via Twitter

"RIP Chuck Berry !!!! Thank you for the poetry, the passion and the potency! GO JOHNNY GO. - KU" — Country star Keith Urban, via Twitter

"The greatest rock and roll lyricist ever has passed away at 90 Chuck Berry rest in peace." — Country singer star Charlie Daniels, via Twitter

"'ding ding goes the bell' Chuck ..... RIP" — British actor Connor McIntyre, via Twitter

"Chuck Berry died. This breaks my heart, but 90 years old ain't bad for rock and roll. Johnny B. Goode forever." — Writer Stephen King, via Twitter

"One of my heroes, a true icon, a legend just left the building. You was the definition of Rock'n'Roll. I salute you! #rip #chuckberry" — Rudolf Schenker, German guitarist and founding member of the hard rock band the Scorpians, via Twitter

"RIP GENIUS! #CHUCKBERRY has vacated this realm." — Actress and comedian Roseanne Barr, via Twitter