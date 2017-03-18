Report: Trump adviser's husband picked for Justice post

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump has chosen the husband of White House counsellor Kellyanne Conway to head the civil division of the Justice Department.

The Wall Street Journal reports that George Conway was chosen to head the office that has responsibility for defending the administration's proposed travel ban and defending lawsuits filed against the administration.

Conway is a partner at the New York law firm of Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz. The law firm's website says Conway has extensive experience in litigation involving securities, mergers and acquisitions, contracts and antitrust cases.

The White House and the Justice Department would not confirm the pick Saturday. George Conway declined to comment.