Republic of Congo security forces kill 15 militia members

BRAZZAVILLE, Republic of the Congo — Republic of Congo police say security forces have killed 15 rebel fighters during an operation in the Pool region that has been plagued by violence since last year.

Police on Saturday said the Ninja militia members had been trained in explosives and were preparing to commit a series of attacks along the railway between Pool and the capital, Brazzaville.

Police say they seized weapons and ammunition in Madzia, about 53 kilometres south of Brazzaville.

Ninjas Nsiloulou fighters began launching attacks in April 2016, just weeks after President Denis Sassou N'Guesso's re-election.