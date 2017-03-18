Russian parliament to investigate US media operating there
MOSCOW — Russia's lower house of parliament is launching an investigation into U.S. news media that operate in Russia, a move that comes amid growing suspicion in America of Russian interference.
Deputy Konstantin Zatulin, who initiated the move, calls it "a response to the actions of American politicians who have systematically accused Russian news media of interference in U.S. internal affairs," according to the Friday statement.
The statement singles out a bill introduced this week that would give the Justice Department authority to investigate Russia's English-language news outlet RT America for potential violations of the Foreign Agents Registration Act.